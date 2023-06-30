Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha June 30 attended a meeting with Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya via video conference.

The purpose of the meeting was to review the preparedness of states for the prevention and control of vector-borne diseases during the monsoon season.

The Union Health and Family Welfare Minister conducted a high-level meeting through video conferencing with the Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of various states across the country.

The objective was to assess the readiness of states and union territories in preventing and controlling Vector-borne diseases during the monsoon season.

Saha actively participated in the meeting. During the session, Rajeev Majhi, Joint Secretary of the Union Health and Family Welfare Department, presented detailed information on the comparative position of states in the prevention and control of Vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, chikungunya, black fever, and Japanese encephalitis.

The Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of different states extensively discussed the advancements in health infrastructure and the preparedness of their respective states in preventing Vector-borne diseases. They also addressed the various precautionary measures being taken in the field of public health. Notable attendees included Debashis Bose, Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department; Dr. Shailesh Kumar Yadav, Commissioner of Agartala Municipal Corporation; Subhashis Das, Mission Director of National Health Mission State Branch; Dr. Abhijit Das, State Program Officer of the National Vector Borne Disease Control Program; and other officials.

Overall, the meeting aimed to enhance the preparedness and coordination among states in combating Vector-borne diseases during the monsoon season.

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