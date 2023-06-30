Tripura Police on June 30 arrested two persons for allegedly killing a 41-years old man on being suspicious of a cattle smuggler in the Baldakhal area near Agartala city.

Police sources said that on Thursday a group of people detained 41-years old Nandu Sarkar suspecting him to be a cattle lifter.

“The locals tied him with a pole and beaten him black and blue. As a result, Nandu Sarkar sustained severe injuries, prompting the police from the Bodhjungnagar police station to intervene and rescue him. They promptly referred him to the Ranirbazar Primary Health Centre for initial medical aid. Due to the severity of his condition, Nandu Sarkar was subsequently referred to GB Pant Hospital for advanced treatment. but he died on the way to the hospital”, said police.

Upon learning of Nandu Sarkar's demise, his wife and brother hurried to GB Hospital. Nandu Sarkar's brother raised concerns, asserting that when the police had initially taken Nandu Sarkar to the Ranirbazar Hospital, he was still in a healthy state. However, the doctors at GB Hospital pronounced him dead upon his arrival.

Later, the police arrested two persons identified as Dibakar Das and Bhaskar Das who will be forwarded before the court seeking police remand.

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