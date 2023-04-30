Member of Parliament Biplab Kumar Deb on April 30 sounded confident claiming that BJP would win the Karnataka election as people of the state had to suffer hardship during the Congress regime for their alleged corruption.



Deb, who was the former Chief Minister of Tripura, held a poll campaign in Mahadevapura in Karnataka.

Addressing a press conference this evening at Agartala, MP Deb said slammed Congress for their misrule in Karnataka and alleged that the people had to suffer hardship because of the large-scale corruption.

“The way development has taken place in Karnataka after BJP formed government, has never happened before. In Karnataka, Congress ruled the state most of the time but during their time they had given coal corruption and groupism. They have never given any importance to the development of IT, Software, Startup and etc. It was days of hardship for the people of Karnataka but the state is known for its start-up, ISRO, Software and etc. After BJP came, employment, respect of people has increased”, he alleged.

He also said the construction of new 11 airports in Karnataka indicates about real development.

Deb further spoke about the mega health camp which he organized in three districts of the state.

“As an MP I have many responsibilities in Tripura and in Haryana too. BJP has decided to hold a Health camp by MPs in the areas. And so I have organized mega health camps in three districts. The state government has also helped me. The health camps were held in West District, Khowai, and in South district in which around 2946 patients participated in the camp”, he added.

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