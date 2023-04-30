Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on April 30 said that the whole world recognized Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the greatest leader ever for his innovative idea to connect with the common masses through the “Mann Ki Baat” programme.

On April 30, Saha along with the Governor of Tripura, Satyadeo Narain Arya listened to PM Modi’s 100th episode of “Mann Ki Baat” at Raj Bhavan in Agartala which was organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

“We eagerly wait for the last Sunday of every month to listen to our Hon’ble Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat programme. In 90’s the way we used to wait for Ramayana and Mahabharat, in a similar way the people of our country eagerly wait to listen to Mann Ki Baat,'' Saha said while speaking on the “Mann Ki Baat” program.

''Over 1500 venues in Tripura, people have listened to PM Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” programme. He never speaks about anything related to politics but highlights the innovative ideas of common people and their stories. We were also unaware of so many things related to our Tripura which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted through his Mann Ki Baat programme. We don’t know what is happening in Madhya Pradesh or in other states, but PM Modi is highlighting all these innovative matters before us,'' he added.

Saha further said that PM Modi recalled the days when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he used to connect with common masses each and every day but he found himself detached from common people after he became the Prime Minister.

''To connect with the common people again he introduced “Mann Ki Baat”. I believe the way he connected with common people through Mann Ki Baat, was not possible during his Chief Minister tenure. I don’t know whether any other leader like PM Modi is connecting with the common public by organising programme like Mann Ki Baat. Now the whole world recognizes PM Modi as the greatest leader and it is really a happy moment for us,'' he added.

Later, Saha, and other dignitaries visited an exhibition which was organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at Raj Bhavan on the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

Besides this, eminent people in various fields and public representatives were present for the programme.

Apart from this, people from the state whose work has been appreciated in the previous Mann Ki Baat programme, were also present and were felicitated by Chief Minister Saha after the special screening of the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

The Chief Minister also felicitated the Padmashree Awardees of Tripura including gymnast Dipa Karmakar and eminent social worker Bikram Bahadur Jamatia.

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