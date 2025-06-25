Two feared dead in Arunachal’s Bichom District following landslide

A devastating landslide triggered by heavy rains late last night has left two people feared dead in a remote area between Lada and Sachung in Arunachal Pradesh’s Bichom District.

According to local sources, the landslide occurred near a residential area, trapping a family under the debris. One boy was successfully rescued, but his father, Dorjee Kojo of Kojo village, remains missing and is feared buried under the mud.



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Rescue operations are underway with local authorities and volunteers working tirelessly amid difficult terrain and ongoing rainfall. The family of Dorjee Kojo is praying for a miracle and has appealed to both the public and district administration for continued support in the rescue efforts.

Further details are awaited as the situation develops.



