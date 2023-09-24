Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia landed at Tezu airport today who will be inaugurating the upgraded infrastructure at the Tezu Airport in Arunachal Pradesh.

The newly developed infra includes an extended runway, a new apron, a new terminal building, a fire station and an ATC tower.

The infrastructure has been developed on 212 acre of land and is capable of handling operations for ATR-72-type aircraft. The Airports Authority of India did the upgradation work of the airport.

The airport was operationalised in 2018 under regional connectivity scheme UDAN. The airport is presently connected to Dibrugarh, Imphal and Guwahati through regular scheduled flights by Alliance Air and Flybig Airlines.



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