Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh L. Mandaviya pledged targeted support to empower Arunachal Pradesh’s youth through robust sports initiatives and progressive labour reforms.

During a high-level meeting with Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K.T. Parnaik at Raj Bhavan, the two leaders held detailed discussions on strategies to nurture sporting talent, expand youth engagement, and address labour challenges in the state.

Governor Parnaik highlighted the state’s growing reputation as a hub of sporting excellence, especially in boxing, martial arts, and athletics, driven by the natural stamina and discipline of its tribal youth. He called for the development of multi-disciplinary stadiums in urban centres, and sports infrastructure in remote villages to uncover hidden talent.

“Our youth are full of energy, talent, and determination. But their potential remains untapped due to limited access to facilities,” said Parnaik, urging investment in football and volleyball grounds and archery fields at the grassroots.



Also Read: Arunachal: Kra Daadi district suspends weekly markets at Gilo Tabiang and Kudung

Mandaviya, who later posted about the meeting on X, echoed the governor’s sentiments. “We discussed the growth and development of the Northeast, especially Arunachal Pradesh, and deliberated on ways to boost sports participation and empower youth across the state,” he wrote.

The governor also praised the achievements of the state’s female mountaineers—Tine Mena, Anshu Jamsenpa, Muri Linngi, Tashi Yangjom, and Kabak Yano—who have successfully scaled Mount Everest. He described them as national icons who deserve sustained support to inspire future generations.

On the labour front, Parnaik stressed the need to transition the state’s traditional workforce towards formal employment through skill development, job creation, and inclusive policies.

Labour & Employment Minister Nyato Dukam was also present during the meeting, which marked a significant step toward aligning Arunachal Pradesh’s youth aspirations with national development goals.