Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh has underscored the significant potential for developing Arunachal Pradesh's fisheries sector, emphasizing the state’s rich resources and ideal conditions for inland fish production.

Currently, on a three-day visit, Singh reviewed various sectors within his ministry and highlighted the possibilities for growth in the region's fishery infrastructure.

Speaking at a press conference at the civil secretariat, Singh, the Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, pointed to India’s overall success in fisheries under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He noted that annual fish production in India has surged from 96 lakh tonnes in 2014 to 176 lakh tonnes, with 132 lakh tonnes coming from inland fisheries.

"With its abundant ponds and water bodies, Arunachal Pradesh could achieve self-sufficiency in fish production and even emerge as a fish exporter," Singh stated, stressing that effective resource utilization could elevate the state’s production capacity. He encouraged Arunachal to leverage central government schemes, such as the Fishery Infrastructure Development Fund and Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kishan Samridhi Yojana, to boost productivity and expand infrastructure.



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Key Initiatives and Recommendations

Singh outlined specific measures to help Arunachal reach a fish production target of 30,000 tonnes, a significant increase from its current level of 10,000 tonnes. These include adopting modern technology, diversifying fish species, and establishing a training framework for local officials. Singh announced plans for officials to receive training at the Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA) in Odisha, which would introduce technology transfer and multi-layer fish farming techniques to the region.

In addition, Singh highlighted the role of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) in providing innovative research solutions in fisheries that could be adapted in Arunachal Pradesh. These developments, he said, could enhance fish production, create employment for the youth, and open up avenues for exports.

Investment in Local Infrastructure

To support local markets, Singh also revealed that his department has sanctioned ₹19.5 crore for a modern fish market in Ziro, Lower Subansiri district. He commended the state government’s commitment to the initiative and assured prompt approval of any proposals aimed at strengthening the fisheries sector.

"The Modi government is dedicated to making the Northeast self-reliant," Singh emphasized, reiterating the administration’s commitment to supporting regional development projects and empowering local communities.