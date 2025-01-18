A review meeting of various welfare schemes under the Women and Child Development Department, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, was conducted by Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, at the Golden Jubilee State Banquet Hall in Itanagar.

During the program, State Minister for Women & Child Development Dasanglu Pul raised several important issues, particularly the need to revise cost norms and relax real-time updating and monitoring requirements in the Poshan Tracker (PT).



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She proposed extending the buffer period from 3 days to 7 days, citing challenges posed by Arunachal’s difficult and hilly terrain.

Minister Thakur assured her full support for these initiatives and expressed satisfaction with the ongoing welfare schemes.

She praised the dedication and efforts of everyone involved in ensuring the success of these programs.