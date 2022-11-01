Amar Kaushik's directorial Bhediya movie, the story of a shape-shifting werewolf has shot entirely in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh. The movie showcases the scenic beauty and cultural grandeur of Arunachal which happened to be a living paradise of earth.

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to Twitter and wrote, "Comedy horror film #Bhediya, a Bollywood movie shot entirely in #ArunachalPradesh - is set to release on Nov 25. The movie showcases the scenic beauty and cultural grandeur of our state. @Varun_dvn @kritisanon @Deepakyahanhai @nowitsabhi @amarkaushik @MaddockFilms".

"Filmed in picturesque regions of Ziro, Sagalee, Pakke Kessang, I'm sure Arunachal is going to be a favourite film shooting destination. I profusely thank Producer Shri Dinesh Vijan ji and Director Amar Kaushik ji for choosing our beautiful state for shooting the movie", he continued in another tweet.

Filmed in picturesque regions of Ziro, Sagalee, Pakke Kessang, I'm sure Arunachal is going to be a favourite film shooting destination. I profusely thank Producer Shri Dinesh Vijan ji and Director Amar Kaushik ji for choosing our beautiful state for shooting the movie. 2/3 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 1, 2022

"They've given a rare opportunity to local talents includingqQ musicians and technicians. Over 70 percent of artistes in #Bhediya are from the state including a lead character - Jomin. The film will give a new identity to the people of #NorthEast. I wish #Bhediya a grand success", he added in his Twitter post.

They've given a rare opportunity to local talents including musicians and technicians. Over 70 pc of artistes in #Bhediya are from the state including a lead character - Jomin. The film will give a new identity to the people of #NorthEast. I wish #Bhediya a grand success. 3/3 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 1, 2022

Bhediya is the story of a young man whose world has gone wild and crazy after being bitten by a wolf. When people tend to lose their hearing is somehow heightened. Foul smells have turned into fragrances and fragments of human bones were recovered from his stools.

The film's underlying theme is also about dealing with one's inner problems. While the trailer might be frightening, it also has some amusing one-liners that will make you laugh.