The central government has announced the expansion of the Vibrant Village Programme-II (VVP-II) — formerly known as the Border Area Development Programme — to include the Indo-Myanmar and Indo-Bhutan borders.

This significant move comes after consistent advocacy by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who emphasized the strategic and socio-economic importance of inclusive border development, particularly for Arunachal Pradesh which shares international boundaries with China, Myanmar, and Bhutan.

The broadened scope of VVP-II marks a shift from the previous China-centric focus to a more holistic border policy. With this expansion, the easternmost districts of Arunachal Pradesh — Tirap, Changlang, and Longding — will benefit from targeted interventions in infrastructure, livelihood enhancement, road connectivity, healthcare, and educational access.



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Chief Minister Pema Khandu hailed the Centre’s decision as a “historic step” for border development, stating, “Our persistent efforts have borne fruit. This decision will empower border communities and strengthen national security by ensuring inclusive growth right at our international frontiers.”

Under VVP-II, previously neglected villages located near the Indo-Myanmar and Indo-Bhutan borders will see increased funding and monitoring. The programme aims to reduce outmigration, foster grassroots economic resilience, and integrate remote villages more effectively into the national mainstream.

The inclusion of these new areas under VVP-II is expected to accelerate development in this geostrategically vital region and promote a sense of belonging among residents living in remote international border zones.