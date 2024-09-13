Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted the significant impact of the Centre’s Vibrant Villages Programme on the state’s border regions in a statement on September 13. The initiative, championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is rapidly enhancing the development and infrastructure in these critical areas.

Chief Minister Khandu emphasized that the programme is a key focus for the Prime Minister, aiming to bring sustained improvements to the border communities of Arunachal Pradesh. "The Vibrant Villages Programme is not just a plan but a transformative effort, reshaping the landscape of our border areas with much-needed development," Khandu said.

He also expressed appreciation for the Indian Army’s contributions through Operation Sadbhavna and Project Samaritan. These initiatives have been instrumental in implementing various developmental projects and outreach activities, further elevating the quality of life for residents in these regions.

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