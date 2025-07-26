‘Vidya Dwar’ opens at Ramakrishna Mission; Arunachal minister stresses humility and excellence

Arunachal Pradesh Geology, Mining and Minerals Minister Wangki Lowang on Saturday inaugurated the newly constructed ‘Vidya Dwar’—a symbolic gateway to knowledge—at the Ramakrishna Mission campus in Narottam Nagar, Tirap district.

The archway, reflecting the Mission’s commitment to values-based education, was jointly unveiled with Swami Suhitananda Maharaj, Vice President of the Ramakrishna Math and Belur Math.

Speaking at the event, Lowang urged students to strive for academic excellence while remaining humble and disciplined. “Let us preserve the pristine beauty of this campus and honour it by making meaningful use of its educational and cultural wealth,” he said, praising the Ramakrishna Mission as a guiding light for generations of learners.



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The inauguration also marked the beginning of a youth convention at the Vivekananda Sabhagriha, themed on youth empowerment, cultural identity, and nation-building. Over 250 youths from Tirap and Longding participated in the day-long event featuring panel discussions, cultural performances, and interactive sessions.

Swami Suhitananda, in his spiritual discourse, spoke about the need to balance ‘Para Vidya’ (spiritual knowledge) and ‘Apara Vidya’ (worldly knowledge). “True education must develop not only the intellect but also the heart,” he said.

The convention witnessed participation from speakers across India, blending wisdom with youthful energy. Minister Lowang shared anecdotes from his travels, emphasising cleanliness, punctuality, and humility as pillars of personal and national growth.