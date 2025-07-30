West Kameng DC stresses timely, quality execution of development projects

Emphasising the importance of time-bound and quality infrastructure delivery, the West Kameng district administration has urged all executing departments to utilise the limited working season effectively, without compromising on standards.

The directive was issued during a District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting held on Wednesday.

Chairing the session, Deputy Commissioner (in-charge) Rinchin Leta underscored the need for strict adherence to timelines while ensuring that the execution of developmental works meets the required quality benchmarks. He directed all line departments to monitor their projects closely to avoid delays and substandard implementation.



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The meeting provided a comprehensive platform for reviewing the progress of various central and state-sponsored schemes and infrastructure projects across the district. Particular focus was placed on the status and submission of the District Development Report, with District Planning Officer Henmar Taipodia urging all departments to submit their respective reports on time to ensure accurate planning and evaluation.

Presentations were made by participating departments, outlining key achievements, the present status of ongoing projects, and challenges faced during execution. Issues related to procurement, contractor engagement, and environmental limitations due to seasonal constraints were also deliberated upon.

The meeting was attended by administrative officers, departmental engineers, heads of departments, and Zilla Parishad Members (ZPMs), reflecting a coordinated effort to strengthen grassroots-level monitoring and governance.