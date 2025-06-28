Who is Ronie Chowpoo? Meet first Arunachali to command an Indian naval warship

In a historic milestone, Commander Ronie Chowpoo, from Namsai district in Arunachal Pradesh, has become the first officer from the state to command a frontline warship in the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Commissioned into the Navy’s executive branch in 2008, Commander Chowpoo is a specialist in communication and electronic warfare.

Over his distinguished career, he has served on a variety of frontline vessels, including guided missile destroyers and frigates, and occupied key operational and staff roles at Naval Headquarters, Fleet Headquarters, and other strategic defence institutions.



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An alumnus of the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun, and the renowned National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, Commander Chowpoo’s appointment reflects his dedication and outstanding professional excellence.

“As the first officer from Arunachal Pradesh—known as the ‘Land of the Rising Sun’—to command a ship in the Eastern Fleet or ‘Sunrise Fleet’, this is a deeply inspiring achievement for the youth of the state,” the statement said, highlighting his journey of perseverance and commitment.

Heartfelt congratulations have been extended to Commander Chowpoo and his family for this landmark accomplishment, which serves as a shining example of what determination and merit can achieve.