Guwahati: Minister Pijush Hazarika on Monday stated during the assembly session that Akhil Gogoi is a supporter of criminals. Pijush Hazarika gave the statement when Akhil Gogoi raised the question of encounter by the Assam police.

Minister Pijush Hazarika while referring to the video where Akhil Gogoi reportedly attacked police personnel during a demonstration at Dispur along with some activists of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) which went viral.

Watch: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=7526300474061579

Pijush Hazarika in a heated debate during the assembly session alleges that Akhil Gogoi always stood in favour of criminals.

Pijush Hazarika further stated that Assam police has not done any encounter so far while the counter allegation from the opposition has created a chaotic situation inside the assembly. Minister further stated inside the assembly that if Akhil Gogoi continues his support to criminals, the crime rate will further increase.

Akhil Gogoi has alleged that in the name of encounter Assam police is allegedly doing secret killings whereas Minister Hazarika denied any such act by police.