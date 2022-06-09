A eight-year-old boy from Chirang district is suffering from incurable disease.

The name of the child is Amrit Rai, residence of Subhaijhar village near Kajalgaon.

Amrit Rai is the only son of Jagannath Rai.

The child had been lying in bed for the past five years after suffering from incurable diseases even though he was able to reach the school doors for a few days at the beginning of his life. The family is helpless and could not treat the child further.

Amrit Rai urges the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, ‘Himanta mama help me a little. Help me a little for my treatment. I also feel like going to school. Mama please cure my treatment.’

Meanwhile the condition of the family living below the very poor line is also in a state of disrepair. The family has even sold their land, ducks-chickens for the treatment of their child.

The family seeks help from the chief minister Himanta Biswa Sharma as well as BTR chief Pramod Boro for losing the house land. They urges to look after their child's face and help them.

Bank details:

JAGANATH RAY

DHALIGAON UCO BANK

A/C NO: 08890110023754

UFSC COOD: UCBA0000889

MOBILE NUMBER: 6001026778