Assam floods: Four members of same family swept away in Charaideo as rescue delay sparks outrage

In a tragic incident amid the ongoing floods in Assam, four members of a family were swept away by strong floodwaters in Charaideo district on July 21, while allegations of delay in rescue efforts have triggered widespread anger among local residents.

The incident occurred at Lakwa Abhayapuri village under Tengapukhuri Police Station after floodwaters suddenly inundated the home of Rohini Duwara.

According to locals, the family attempted to move to safer ground when Rohini Duwara's wife, Tutumoni Duwara, and daughter, Bidisha Duwara, were swept away by the powerful current.

In a desperate attempt to rescue them, the couple's two sons, Bidyut Duwara and Biplab Duwara, entered the floodwaters but were also swept away. The incident took place at around 7 pm on Monday.

Family members alleged that they immediately contacted the district administration's flood helpline but received no response. They later informed Charaideo Deputy Commissioner Dr. Neha Yadav over the phone, who reportedly assured them that a rescue team would be dispatched.

However, villagers alleged that no rescue personnel had reached the site even by 1 pm on Tuesday, prompting strong resentment among local residents, who accused the authorities of a delayed response during a critical emergency.

Local residents have since launched a search operation, while the four family members remain missing.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the district, with villagers demanding an immediate and intensified rescue operation as flood conditions continue to worsen in the area.