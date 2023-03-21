Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing the legislative assembly said that a letter has been written to the Maharashtra chief Minister Eknath Shinde on the dog remark made by one of the Maharashtra MLAs.

"I have written to the Maharashtra CM to ask the MLA to withdraw the statement made on dog meat consumption by the people of Assam."

Further CM Sarma said that if the statement was not recorded in the house action would have been taken against the said MLA as police cannot take action against a statement made inside the house.

Also Read: Assam:Opposition disrupts Governor's speech over Maharashtra MLA's 'dog meat eating' remark

Multiple FIRs have been filed against Maharashtra MLA Bachchu Kadu after he made a derogatory statement on dog meat consumption in Assam during a session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on March 4, 2023.

Following Kadu's statement, the Kokrajhar District Trinamool Youth Congress filed an FIR against him at the Sapkata Police Outpost on March 7. The complaint was lodged by Kokrajhar District Trinamool Youth Congress president Rahiton Narzary, who called the statement "totally derogative as well as provocative."

"Assamese people never consume dog meat. These types of statements sent a wrong message to the world, whereby they defamed the Assamese people and its culture," Narzary stated in her complaint.

"Moreover, his statement also reflects that there is a high demand for stray dogs in Assam, which may bring cruel treatment to the stray dogs."

On the otherhand, legislators from the opposition on March 10 disrupted Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria's speech in the Assembly over a dog meat-eating remark by the Maharashtra MLA.

Following the uproar, Kataria had to stop his speech for 15 minutes on the First day of the budget session, as the opposition MLAs stood up and shouted slogans, seeking to know what action has been taken against the legislator.