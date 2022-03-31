There was a conception in the entire country that Muslim means minority but now this definition has come under challenge and it has been told to the supreme court by various people including government of India that Hindus can also be a Minority in particular state depending on the geographical situation, population pattern and depending on the threat perception (religion, culture, education). Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated in the Assam Legislative Assembly, the Muslim population in the state is no longer a minority community, since Hindus are the minority in numerous areas.

In the context of Assam, the people in Barak Valley people who speaks Bengali cannot be defined as linguistic Minority because they are the linguistic majority. People who speaks Assamese and Manipuri in Barak valley are the linguistic minority. In the Brahmaputra valley, upper Assam people who speaks Bengali can be stated as linguistic minority but in Dhubri, they may not be linguistic minority, says Assam Chief Minister.

In the South Salmara district, Hindus are clearly minority there and Muslim are the minority. The supreme court will surely provide a solution regarding the identification of Minority, he added.