A total of 1,620 students received their degrees in various disciplines on Saturday during the 24th Convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati. The graduating students include 697 BTech and BDes students, 470 MTech and MDes, 253 Ph.D. students, and 196 Master's degree students.

Along with this, three students were awarded Dual Degrees (MS + Ph.D.). Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, Governor of Assam, graced the occasion as Chief Guest along with Mr. Rahul Mehta, Founder of Mehta Family Foundation, Houston, USAas the Guest of Honour.

Delivering the Convocation address, Chief Guest Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, Governor of Assam, said, “In close to three decades IIT Guwahati has become known for its environment of academic experience in the entire country with its quality technical education. The Institution has produced globally competitive human resources and carried out research that is significantly benefited society. This shows the social commitment of this Institute. The Alumni produced by IIT Guwahati comprise engineers, entrepreneurs, and technologists who have helped build a new India.”

Further, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi said, “As IIT Guwahati celebrates its 24th Convocation today, I congratulate the achievers who worked hard to attain their degrees. I convey my best wishes to all the successful students who will venture into their professional world to transform the society by integrating their knowledge and skill with human values and compassion to create a better tomorrow."

Presenting the Convocation Report, Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “I would like to start with congratulating all the graduating students and their family members for the hard work and sacrifices. The faculty members, research staff, and scholars are highly appreciated for their immense contribution to realizing this rise in research citations, and am hoping that we will continue this trend of improvement which has resulted in IIT Guwahati securing a high rank in the recently announced QS Ranking 2023 where IIT Guwahati has secured 37 the rank globally (41st in 2022) in the “Research Citations per Faculty’ category and rank 384 in World University Ranking globally.”

IIT Guwahati is on its path to being recognized as one of the world’s top Institutes/Universities. By implementing NEP 2020 policies, IIT Guwahati is leaping forward by embracing the rising demands of interdisciplinary research areas and technology development including participating in offering courses in futuristic areas, providing thrust to start-up culture, Entrepreneurship at all levels and creation of jobs in the NorthEast.

Addressing the students, Guest of Honour Mr. Rahul Mehta, Founder of Mehta Family Foundation, while appreciating the intellectual interactions he has been having with IIT Guwahati over the past several years, advised all the students to express gratitude to their parents for all the sacrifices they have made for them in this memorable journey.

IIT Guwahati has retained the 7th rank among the best engineering institutions of the country in the ‘India Rankings 2021’, achieved a rank of 8th in the ‘Overall’ category this year (2021) and in the newly introduced ‘Research’ Category achieved 9th rank, declared by National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).