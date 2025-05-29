Heavy rainfall in Guwahati, combined with runoff water from surrounding hills, including those in Meghalaya, has led to significant flash floods and widespread waterlogging.

This adverse weather has impacted various localities across the city, causing severe disruptions to daily life.

The areas most affected by the flooding include Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Beltola, Hatigaon, Rukminigaon, and Wireless. Local authorities are urging residents in these areas to remain cautious and limit outdoor activities where possible.

In contrast, regions such as GS Road, Chandmari, Ambari, and Lachit Nagar have begun to see a gradual decrease in water levels. The receding waters are providing some relief to residents, though officials remain vigilant in monitoring the situation for any further developments. This partial alleviation in these localities is a positive indication amidst the ongoing challenges posed by the flooding.

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has taken active measures to manage and control the flooding situation. Teams from the GMC are working tirelessly on the ground, employing various strategies to alleviate the impact of the flooding and assist residents in affected areas. Their efforts are focused on controlling waterlogging and ensuring public safety despite the adverse weather conditions.



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GMC officials have expressed the importance of their ongoing efforts to maintain the safety and well-being of citizens during this challenging time. They are employing all available resources to address drainage issues and expedite water removal from inundated areas. The corporation has been providing updates and guidance to the public, emphasising the need for cooperation and patience as they tackle the flooding crisis.

The heavy rains and subsequent flooding have disrupted normal life across several parts of Guwahati, affecting transportation, commerce, and day-to-day activities. Many residents are experiencing difficulties in commuting and accessing essential services, prompting local authorities to prioritise restoring normalcy as quickly as possible. The situation remains dynamic, with weather forecasts indicating the possibility of further rainfall.

Efforts to mitigate the impact of the floods remain ongoing, and residents are advised to stay informed through local news and official updates. As the Guwahati Municipal Corporation continues its work, the cooperation of the city's residents is crucial to managing the current crisis effectively and reducing the risks associated with such natural calamities.