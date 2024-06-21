The district administration of Dhubri organised and celebrated the 10th International Yoga Day with significant enthusiasm and participation in collaboration with The Art of Living, on June 21, 2024, Dhubri, a town in Assam, India.

Participants gathered early in the morning to engage in different yoga asanas and pranayama (breathing exercises) under the instruction of skilled instructors from The Art of Living.

Participants came from a variety of schools, colleges, administrative officials, police personnel, and other institutions, according to Dibakar Nath Deputy Commissioner Dhubri.

The Art of Living, is a global movement founded by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The celebration aimed to promote the practice of yoga and its benefits to physical and mental health.

The event included demonstrations of yoga postures, meditation sessions, and discussions on the importance of yoga in daily life.



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Brahmachari Achyut, senior instructor of The Art of Living said, such initiatives highlight yoga's role in fostering holistic well-being and unity among diverse communities.

International Yoga Day, declared by the United Nations in 2014 and first celebrated in 2015, encourages people worldwide to embrace yoga, an ancient practice with roots in India.

Each year, themes and activities are designed to reach broader audiences and emphasize yoga's universal appeal.

The 2024 celebration in Dhubri was no exception, showcasing a strong community spirit and a commitment to health and mindfulness.