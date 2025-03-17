The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway continued its crackdown on illegal migration, apprehending 11 illegal migrants—including Bangladeshi and Rohingya nationals—along with two Indian agents in February 2025.

During routine checks at Dharmanagar and Agartala railway stations, RPF teams identified and detained individuals attempting to travel without valid documents.

One significant incident occurred on February 15, 2025, when the RPF team at Agartala Railway Station detected two female Bangladeshi nationals. Upon interrogation, they failed to produce valid identity documents and later confessed to illegally entering India from Bangladesh. They were handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) for further legal proceedings.

NF Railway RPF continues to maintain heightened vigilance across stations and trains to curb illegal migration and suspicious activities. Regular checks and monitoring efforts have been intensified to ensure the security of railway premises and passengers.



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