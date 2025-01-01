Over 1.25 lakh hectares of rubber plantations have been established across the Northeast and West Bengal under the ambitious INROAD (Indian Natural Rubber Operations for Assisted Development) project, an industry body reported on Wednesday, January 1.



Spearheaded by the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA), the initiative aims to develop 2 lakh hectares of rubber plantations across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and West Bengal. With a budget of ₹1,100 crore, the project is set to be completed within five years.



"A total of 1,25,272 hectares have been brought under new natural rubber plantations across 94 districts in the Northeast and West Bengal during the first four years of the initiative," a senior ATMA official revealed to PTI.





Also read: Himanta Biswa Sarma highlights success in Jihadi threat mitigation with NIA and IB's support