The Central government on March 28 said that disputes pertaining to boundaries are arising out of the demarcation of boundaries and there have been claims and counterclaims over territories between 14 states and Union Territories.

''There are boundary disputes arising out of demarcation of boundaries and there are claims and counter claims over territories between Haryana-Himachal, UT of Ladakh-Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra-Karntaka, Assam-Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Nagaland, Assam- Meghalaya, Assam-Mizoram,'' Union of Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha while responding to a question of Dravina Munnetra Kazhagam, MP, TR Paarivendhar.

Speaking further over the same, Rai, said that these issues can only be resolved only with the cooperation of the state governments concerned and that the Central government acts only as a facilitator for amicable settlement of the dispute in the spirit of mutual understanding.

''The Ministry of Home Affairs issues advisories to states and UTs from time to time to maintain law and order and ensure that any person who takes the law into his or her own hand is punished promptly as per law,'' he added.

Rai also informed that some issues regarding the unauthorized entry of fishing boats and trawlers into the territorial waters of other coastal states and UTs were brought to the notice of the Southern Zonal Council and its Standing committee.

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