17,000 students sing Bhupen Hazarika’s song in Nagaon, create India book record

More than 17,000 students came together in Assam’s Nagaon district to sing Bhupen Hazarika’s iconic song “Manuhe Manuhor Babe” (If humans do not care for other humans), creating a record in the India Book of Records.

The event, held at Nurul Amin Stadium on Wednesday evening (September 10) was organised by the Nagaon district administration as part of the birth centenary celebrations of the legendary singer, lyricist, and Bharat Ratna awardee. Students from 63 educational institutions, including schools and colleges, participated in the mass singing.

A team from the India Book of Records, led by Sunita Kedia, documented the programme and later handed over a certificate to Nagaon Deputy Commissioner Devashish Sarma, recognising the achievement.



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The occasion was attended by Nagaon and Raha BJP MLAs Rupak Sarma and Sashikanta Das, Nagaon University Vice-Chancellor Hitesh Deka, senior government officials, prominent artistes, and cultural personalities.

The year-long centenary celebrations of Bhupen Hazarika, fondly remembered as “Sudhakanta,” began on September 8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend a special tribute event in Nagaon on September 13.

Hazarika, born on September 8, 1926, at Sadiya in Assam’s Tinsukia district, remains one of India’s most celebrated cultural icons, whose songs continue to inspire generations.