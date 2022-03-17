Indian Star Boxer Lovlina visits National War Memorial; urges people to bring their children to know the history of India better

Lovlina Borgohain, India’s star pugilist who earned the country laurels by winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, paid a visit to the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

After winning the trials held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, Lovlina was selected for the Indian women’s boxing team for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. She took some time to visit the national monument.

Taking a walk around of the premise, the star boxer said, “Visiting the monument, where names of more than 26,000 martyrs are inscribed, is itself is a pride to me. In fact, anyone who visits this place can see and gather a lot of information. Even, the breeze here has made me feel very different.”

When the boxer learnt that one can pay tribute to the martyrs, who laid down their lives while fighting for the country, she decided to pay tribute to one of the bravest sons of India, Captain Jintu Gogoi. The martyr Capt. Gogoi, who also hailed from Assam, was an Indian Army officer of 17 Garhwal Rifles and he was posthumously awarded the Vir Chakra, for his courage and bravery in combat during operations in the Kargil War in 1999.

“Being an Assamese, it is more than a privilege for me to get an opportunity to pay a tribute a brave son of our soil, Jintu Gogoi Sir. But, I offer my salute to all martyrs whose names are etched in each of these wall”, said Lovlina, who is also a part of the Assam Police force.

Later, she also visited the elegant souvenir outlet ‘Smarika’ which pays a befitting tribute to the brave martyrs and is a centre of attraction for all the visitors visiting the monument. She also urged the common people to visit the outlet, where one can buy a variety of souvenirs and said, “I feel every Indian should at least visit the war memorial once and especially bring their children to this place as they will get a chance to know the history of the country better and closer.”