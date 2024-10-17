A tragic road accident on the Patharkandi bypass in Karimganj district claimed the lives of two Assam Police battalion personnel late on October 17.

According to sources, the incident occurred when the motorcycle belonging to the police personnel collided with a stationary truck, reportedly parked without any rear lights lit.

The victims have been identified as Rahul Dev Burman, hailing from the Khilairaband area of Patharkandi, and Budhan Barman, a resident of Damchura in Ratabari. Both were en route to Karimganj when their motorcycle crashed into the truck, which was parked in the dark along the roadside. Eyewitnesses noted that the absence of any warning lights on the vehicle likely contributed to the collision, resulting in the officers’ deaths on the spot.

The incident has reignited concerns among local residents, who claim that such cases of trucks being parked unsafely at night are frequent occurrences on the bypass. Several similar accidents have been reported in the past, attributed to poorly lit and improperly parked vehicles.

The public have urged authorities to take stringent measures to prevent further tragedies, including enforcing traffic regulations more strictly and ensuring proper roadside lighting.

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