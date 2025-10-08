“20 Days… Am I Really Alive?”: Garima Saikia Garg shares emotional post amidst Zubeen’s death probe

Garima Saikia Garg, wife of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg, shared a poignant message on social media, stating, “20 days… Am I really alive?”

This heartfelt post reflects her profound grief following her husband's tragic death.

Zubeen Garg passed away on September 19, 2025, during a scuba diving incident in Singapore. He was in the city to perform at the North East India Festival.

Despite immediate medical attention, he succumbed to his injuries. His death has since been shrouded in controversy, leading to widespread public outcry and a formal investigation.

Garima has been vocal about the circumstances surrounding her husband's demise. She alleged that Zubeen was coerced into participating in the dive and expressed concerns over the lack of safety measures. In a recent statement, she emphasised, “I kept calling for details but did not get any”.

The Assam government has taken steps to address the situation. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the incident, and four individuals were arrested:

Siddharth Sharma – Zubeen Garg’s manager

Shyamkanu Mahanta – Festival organiser of the North East India Festival



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Shekhar Jyoti Goswami – Zubeen’s bandmate and drummer

Amritprabha Mahanta – Singer and co-performer at the festival

The arrests followed allegations of negligence and misconduct. Bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami accused the manager and festival organiser of forcing Garg, who had a history of seizures, to participate in the dive after an all-night party. Goswami claimed that they ignored signs of distress, such as frothing from Garg’s mouth, and delayed seeking medical assistance.

Preliminary findings revealed that approximately Rs 1 crore was transacted through the accounts of Zubeen's personal security officers, raising questions about financial irregularities.

In a related development, Rupkamal Kalita, an NRI based in Singapore and one of the eight individuals present on the yacht during the incident, has come forward to assist in the investigation.

Amidst the unfolding events, Garima has appealed for the situation to remain apolitical. She stated, “Do not want politics to cloud Zubeen's death,” urging the public to honor his legacy without division.

As the investigation continues, the people of Assam and fans worldwide await clarity on the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg's untimely passing.