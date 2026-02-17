‘2031 fight will be against Raijor Dal, not Congress’: Himanta predicts major political shift

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 17 made a series of politically significant remarks, predicting a major realignment in Assam’s opposition landscape ahead of the 2031 Assembly elections.

Sarma asserted that by 2031, the Bharatiya Janata Party will not be fighting the Indian National Congress, but rather Raijor Dal.

“By next year, all hardworking Muslim leaders from Congress will join Raijor Dal,” Sarma claimed, adding that his primary political concern for the next election is not Congress but Raijor Dal, as grassroots workers may shift from Congress to the regional outfit.

Referring to Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, Sarma said the political dynamics would change depending on his strategy. “If Akhil Gogoi aligns with Congress, it’s a different matter. But if he maintains his party as an independent force, BJP will have to fight against Raijor Dal,” he said.



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The Chief Minister further observed that if Gogoi remains consistent and projects himself as serious and mature, he could consolidate Muslim votes and emerge as a significant political figure just like Asaduddin Owaisi,” he remarked, in an apparent comparison to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Sarma also spoke about leaders seeking entry into the BJP, stating that many individuals are willing to join if assured of tickets. “But we only want people who are not coming for tickets. However, there will be many joining before the elections,” he said.

Taking a swipe at Congress MP Rokibul Hussain, Sarma remarked that leaders with political lineage may not understand grassroots dynamics. “People like Rokibul can’t understand this as his father was a minister,” he said, contrasting them with grassroots leaders “without blue blood,” whom he said he respects even if they cannot join the BJP.

Sarma argued that when senior leaders such as Bhupen Kumar Borah switch sides, it creates an ideological impact within Congress, especially among Hindu leaders and student wing members who may feel politically isolated.