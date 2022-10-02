A total of 28 Myanmarese refugees taking shelter in Mizoram has passed the high school leaving certificate (HSLC) exam with flying colours. A special test was conducted for the Myanmarese kids who completed Class X.

Speaking to the media, Ralte informed that about 6,000 young refugees were admitted in schools across the state of Mizoram aft4er they fled from the conflict zones in Myanmar post the military coups in February 2021.

The young Myanmarese refugees were provided textbooks and school uniforms, free of cost by the Mizoram government. The refugee kids were also provided with midday meal like other students studying in the primary and middle schools of the state.

Although there is no concrete law prohibiting the Myanmarese children who have taken refuge in Mizoram along with their parents from enrolling in schools, but they could not be officially treated as ‘refugee students’ as the Centre did grant refugee status to them, confirmed state school education department director H Lalthlangliana.