If you thought that Delhi and Noida air quality are bad and you are living in Guwahati, and breathing clean air, then think twice.

According to the Air Quality Index, Guwahati ranks 13th among a list of the top 50 most polluted cities in the world on the otherhand, Delhi is ranked 37.

Meanwhile, Guwahati, Agartala, and Gangtok are listed among the 50 most polluted cities in the world.

Meanwhile, with the rampant air pollution in Guwahati, there has been a serious threat to children's health.

Also Read: Assam: Guwahati’s air quality dips to ‘poor’ category, sends alarm bell ringing on degrading health

Speaking to India Today NE Superintendent GMCH, Dr Abhijit Sarma said, "36 children have been admitted at the GMCH owing to bad weather and pollution, however, all of them are doing well."

"The children have been admitted with issues of Bronchiolitis, Asthma and Pneumonia," he added.

In the last 24 hours, 36 children have been admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital wherein, children have complained of suffering from respiratory diseases.

The National AQI bulletins of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) show that the level PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants deteriorated to “severe” levels around the Railway Colony monitoring station around 10 pm on Sunday night.

Even during morning hours around 6 am on Monday, the PM 2.5 level remained in the “very poor” category increasing through the day and touching a high level of 353 around 10 am.

On February 21, National AQI bulletins of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) show that the level PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants deteriorated to “unhealthy” levels around the Railway Colony monitoring station around 7 pm.