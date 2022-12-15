As per the latest report on the air quality index of Guwahati released on December 14, the figures displayed show a worrying sign as Guwahati’s air quality has dipped to the ‘poor’ category sending alarm bells ringing on the degrading air quality of the city.

Reacting to the report, Senior Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi has written on Twitter, “Worrying air quality data from Ghy demystifies the common notion of clear blue skies in the NER. There is an urgent need to assess local sources & targeted interventions. A reminder that air pollution is the 2nd leading risk factor for premature deaths after malnutrition”.

Guwahati has shown a significant dip in air quality with the Index Value showing 230 with prominent pollutants displayed as PM 2.5 levels. Weather apps on people’s mobile phones, labelling the city’s AQI as ‘unhealthy’, have been cautioning citizens of the worsening situation stating.

Bordoloi has shared an analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), the New Delhi-based think tank, where it mentions that Guwahati has the most polluted air in northeastern India. “The Average PM 2.5 levels in 2021 (up till November 30) has already surpassed the 2019 annual average in Guwahati. The city’s 2020 annual average was also higher than its 2019 average which indicates a continuous worsening of air in the city”.

There are six AQI categories, namely Good, Satisfactory, Moderately polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe. Each of these categories is decided based on ambient concentration values of air pollutants and their likely health impacts (known as health breakpoints). The higher the AQI value, the greater the level of air pollution and the greater the health concerns.

Rampant construction and increasing vehicular movement have attributed to the degrading poor air quality of Guwahati. The city has been experiencing deteriorating air quality since January 29, which has been labelled as ‘poor’ by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

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