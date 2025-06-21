3F Oil Palm, Assam govt launch mega oil palm drive in Dima Hasao

In a significant boost to the National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm (NMEO-OP), Hyderabad-based 3F Oil Palm in collaboration with the Assam Government, has launched a mega oil palm plantation drive in Digandu Village 5, Dima Hasao district.

The initiative marks the beginning of the annual plantation season, with the first site covering 20 hectares dedicated to sustainable agricultural practices. The move aims to enhance domestic edible oil production and reduce dependency on imports.



Also Read: Operation Ghost SIM: STF nabs 12th accused, key documents seized in Dhubri raid

“Our mission is to empower farmers through sustainable agriculture, ensuring long-term income stability and access to markets,” said Srinivasarao Kilari, Vice President of 3F Oil Palm.

Officials said the project is expected to benefit local farmers by providing them with new livelihood opportunities while contributing to Assam’s agricultural growth under the NMEO-OP framework.