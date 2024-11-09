Assam Police (NER/ER) in collaboration with Military Intelligence (Kolkata-based) have successfully apprehended multiple individuals linked to the insurgent group ULFA (I) in a series of coordinated operations across Upper Assam. The operations, which began with a joint intelligence-driven mission on October 25, have continued through November, marking a crucial step in the state's ongoing fight against insurgency.

On November 7, 2024, two individuals, Rinku Nath from Sibsagar district and Tulsi Gogoi from Charaideo district, were arrested for their involvement in ULFA (I) recruitment and terror funding activities. Both are reportedly connected with top ULFA (I) leaders, including SS Brigadier Ganesh Lahon and SS Major General Nayan Medi, and were apprehended after intelligence confirmed their links to the group.

The most recent phase of the operation unfolded on November 9, when joint forces raided districts Tinsukia and Majuli. Two active cadres, identified as SS Capt Bhaiti Pagag@Bhaiti Asom and SS Capt Kulang Moran@Montu, were arrested. These individuals, who had been in regular contact with SS Lt Gen Michel Dekha Pukhan, the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the ULFA (I) General Headquarters (GMHQ), were said to be part of a sleeper cell network embedded in the region.

With these arrests, a total of 14 overground workers (OGWs) and 2 active cadres have been taken into custody. The ongoing operation, spearheaded by Assam Police and Military Intelligence, is focused on dismantling the remaining elements of the ULFA (I) network operating in Upper Assam. Authorities emphasized that the operation's success is critical in thwarting potential insurgency activities, especially with the upcoming ULFA (I) protest day on November 28, 2024, and the heightened security concerns during Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2025.

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