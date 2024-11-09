Assam Police apprehended Md. Mozibur Rahman, a Bangladeshi national, near the India-Bangladesh border in Karimganj on November 8. Conducted close to the international boundary, the operation saw vigilant Assam Police personnel intercept Rahman and send him back to Bangladesh.

The successful interception was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who commended the prompt action of the police force. "Good job, Assam Police," he said, lauding their alertness and dedication in preventing illegal infiltration. "We are strictly monitoring our border to check for illegal infiltration," the Chief Minister added.

Earlier on October 25, Assam Police had intercepted two Bangladeshi nationals attempting to enter India illegally through the Karimganj district. Chief Minister Sarma shared that the two individuals, Priyanka Gain and Shiuli Akhtar, were swiftly detained and sent back across the border. Notably, one of the individuals allegedly attempted entry using a Hindu name. “Foiling an infiltration bid near the Indo-Bangla border in Karimganj, two Bangladesh nationals were apprehended and pushed back across the border,” Sarma announced on the social media platform X, commending Assam Police’s vigilance.

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