Four Assam police personnel will be receiving the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation’ on Independence for exceptional skills and services rendered during on-duty.

As per the official notice, the four awardees who have been selected for the prestigious award are – Hojai Superintendent of Police (SP) Barun Purkayastha, Kaliabor sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Mrinmoy Das, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rosy Talukdar and sub-inspector Narayan Saikia.

A total of 151 police personnel across India will be awarded with the prestigious medal, as per the official press release.

These include, Six each from Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi; four from Assam, Haryana, Odisha; one each from Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Puducherry and Nagaland; two from Jharkhand, three from Chhattisgarh; eight from Rajasthan, Kerala, West Bengal; seven from Bihar; five from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, NIA, NCB; ten from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh; eleven from Maharashtra; and fifteen from CBI.

Among the awardees also includes 28 women police personnel.

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