4 Assam Police personnel to receive Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation’
Four Assam police personnel will be receiving the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation’ on Independence for exceptional skills and services rendered during on-duty.
Four Assam police personnel will be receiving the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation’ on Independence for exceptional skills and services rendered during on-duty.
As per the official notice, the four awardees who have been selected for the prestigious award are – Hojai Superintendent of Police (SP) Barun Purkayastha, Kaliabor sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Mrinmoy Das, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rosy Talukdar and sub-inspector Narayan Saikia.
A total of 151 police personnel across India will be awarded with the prestigious medal, as per the official press release.
These include, Six each from Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi; four from Assam, Haryana, Odisha; one each from Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Puducherry and Nagaland; two from Jharkhand, three from Chhattisgarh; eight from Rajasthan, Kerala, West Bengal; seven from Bihar; five from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, NIA, NCB; ten from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh; eleven from Maharashtra; and fifteen from CBI.
Among the awardees also includes 28 women police personnel.
Also read : Assam Police personnel dies during practice for I-day at Guwahati’s Khanapara parade ground
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today