A constable of Assam Police died during a parade practice session in Guwahati’s Khanapara on August 11.

According to sources, the deceased police constable has been identified as Kukil Dutta who was posted in Tezpur under Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO). Dutta was a resident of Lakhimpur.

Kukil Dutta fell unwell during a practice session for the upcoming Independence Day celebration at the Khanapara parade ground.

He was rushed to the hospital, but was declared brought dead by hospital authorities.

Dutta's mortal remains were exhumed today morning at his Lakhimpur residence. A sea of people reached his residence to pay last respects to the young police personnel.

Also read : Assam: Flood situation worsens, over 27,000 people affected in six districts