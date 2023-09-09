An earthquake measuring a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter Scale struck parts of Assam, Meghalaya and Bangladesh on Saturday at 3:48 pm.

The epicentre was located in Cachar, Assam, at a depth of 43 km of Latitude: 24.76 N and Longitude: 92.74 E.

There have been no reports of casualties or damage.



Also Read: Morocco earthquake death toll rises to 632, several buildings reduced to rubble

On the other hand, several buildings were reduced to rubble and dust after a severe quake struck Morocco on September 8 killing at least 632 people. Major damages were reported from the historic city of Marrakech to villages in the Atlas Mountains.

The casualty figures continue to rise as the extent of the devastation becomes clearer in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

Terrifying videos surfaced on the internet providing a glimpse into the chaos and commotion that unfolded during the devastating Morocco earthquake.