49.8 per cent of respondents trust BJP+ for Assam’s development, ahead of INC+: Survey

A recent public perception survey conducted by VoteVibeLLP reveals that nearly half of Assam's respondents trust the BJP and its allies to lead the state’s development and ensure the well-being of its people.

The survey indicates a strong lead for the ruling coalition, with the BJP+ securing 49.8% of the overall trust among participants, ahead of the Indian National Congress and its allies, who received the backing of 39.3%.

The survey was based on responses from over 10,000 individuals across Assam, gathered using Random Digit Dialing (RDD). The results were weighted to reflect appropriate gender and population proportions across the state.

The data reflects a close alignment in political trust among male and female respondents. While 51% of male respondents placed their trust in BJP+, 48% of female respondents did the same. The INC+ found support from 38% of male voters and 40% of female voters.

Other parties like the AIUDF and BPF received marginal support, polling between 1% and 3% across both genders. A small section of the population, roughly 1% to 2%, expressed indecision.



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Age-wise analysis suggests that the BJP+ holds a consistent and dominant position across all demographics. Its highest support was recorded among the 35–44 age group, where 57% of respondents preferred the BJP+.

This was followed closely by 53% in the 45–54 age group, 52% in the 25–34 category, 50% among 18–24-year-olds, and 47% in the 55+ bracket. The Congress bloc found relatively stronger resonance among younger and older voters, particularly among the 18–24 and 55+ groups, where it received 42% and 44% support respectively.

Overall, the survey highlights that the BJP+ continues to enjoy widespread trust across Assam, cutting across gender and age lines.

While the Congress alliance retains a substantial voter base, particularly among youth and senior citizens, smaller parties like the AIUDF and BPF remain on the margins. With only 1.2% of voters undecided, the political landscape appears increasingly polarized between the two principal alliances, setting the stage for a high-stakes contest in the upcoming elections.