The 574th birth anniversary of Jagatguru Srimanta Sankardeva is being celebrated in most of the satra namghars of Barpeta district, the meeting place of the four gurus propagating Vaishnavism, which is the main part of the satra town of Barpeta on October 5, 2022.

The birth anniversary of Gurujana is also celebrated today in Barpeta Satra along with the context of the morning kirtan is also been sung in the kirtanghar.

Gautam Pathak (Baap Jana), the dekasatriya of Barpeta Satra, also participates in the context of the birth anniversary.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Gurujana celebrated in Barpeta Satra with the full Satriya tradition, Bhakat Vaishnava, Baap Bandhu, Aai Mothers of Satranagari Barpeta reached the satra and offered prayers to the Guru.

Meanwhile, Srimanta Sankardeva (Gurujana) who left for upper Assam and entered Barpeta with his bhakat (devotees) from Dhuwahata Belguri also celebrated Sankardeva's birth festival with a three-day program at Adi Thana Chinpara Bhithi Thana, the heritage site of Gurujana, who lived for six months in Palengdibari.

On the occasion of Gurujana's birth anniversary, there will be a three-day program. Gurujana's birth anniversaries are also celebrated in Patbausi Satra, Gajia Satra, Janya Satra, Sundaridiya Satra, Baradi Satra, and Gomura Satra among others.

On similar lines, the 574th birth anniversary of Srimanta Sankardeva is also being celebrated at various places in the Bokakhat district of Assam.

The 574th birth anniversary of Gurujana is being celebrated with elaborate programs at Rajabari, especially in the primary initiative of the union of a Saran Bhagwati samaj of Rajabari, who has been playing a leading role in the field of Shankari art culture in the past.

Since early in the morning, there was a special devotion towards the Guru among his followers of him in the area.

In a cultural procession which was launched with colourful cultural elements from different ethnic groups, the devotees took out processions to express their sincere loyalty and devotion to the great Gurujana, Srimanta Sankardeva.