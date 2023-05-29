In a late night shocker, 7 students of Assam Engineering College, Guwahati died in a major road mishap at Jalukbari area on the night of May 28.

As per reports, the students were driving a Scorpio car when it hit a Bolero pick up van head on. Police reached the spot after getting the information about the accident and tried to retrieve the bodies of all by cutting the mangled remains of the vehicle.

Reports suggested that the students were highly intoxicated and were driving the car beyond the permissible limit.

All the deceased are said to be 3rd semester students of Assam Engineering College in Jalukbari, Guwahati.

Additionally, 3 others received grievous injuries in the accident who were rushed to the Apollo hospital for immediate treatment.

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