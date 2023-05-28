Assam Police on May 28 arrested one illegal rhino horn trader from Ghagrapara in Nalbari district.

Acting on secret information, a raid was conducted by a team of police led by Bhaskar Malla Patowary, the officer-in-charge of Rangia police station at the house of one Jeherul Islam (31) of Gargari village in Nalbari district.

During the raid, the team of police seized one rhino horn weighing 710 gms, two mobile phones, including one i10 vehicle bearing registration number ML05-H-9336.

Rangia police is currently interrogating Jeherul Islam for further links to the illegal rhino horn trading.

Also read : Assam: Two persons arrested for attacking doctors and hospital staff at Goalpara Civil Hospital.