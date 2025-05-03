The first phase of the Assam Panchayat Election 2025 concluded on May 2 with a voter turnout of approximately 70.19%, according to data released by the Assam State Election Commission.

Polling was conducted from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM across 14 districts, including Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Majuli, and Jorhat.

Despite a few untoward incidents reported from select polling stations, officials described the overall polling process as peaceful.



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However, the Commission has announced a re-poll in 43 polling stations due to disruptions.

The affected districts include Hailakandi (31 booths), Sribhumi (8), Lakhimpur (2), Golaghat (1), and Majuli (1). Dates for the re-poll are expected to be announced shortly.

Officials praised the high voter participation and lauded the efforts of polling personnel and security agencies in ensuring a largely smooth electoral process.