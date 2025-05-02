A political storm has erupted after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that the minor children of a sitting Member of Parliament (MP) from Assam are “no longer citizens of India.”

Though he did not name the MP, Sarma’s comments are widely seen as a pointed attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

In a social media post on May 1, Sarma wrote: “I say this with full responsibility — the minor children of one Member of Parliament from Assam are no longer citizens of India. But this is just the beginning. There is much more yet to be revealed.”

Reacting sharply, the Kerala unit of the Congress questioned whether Sarma’s remarks were indirectly aimed at Union ministers from his own party.



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“Dear Himanta BS, are you talking about Dr S. Jaishankar's two children? Or is it Piyush Goyal's children? Hardeep Singh Puri's? Or Sudha Murthy's? Be specific while making such big allegations against people in your own party,” the party posted online.

The Congress came out in full defence of Gogoi, who has been a frequent target of Sarma's barbs. On April 28, Sarma had claimed to possess "clear evidence" of Gogoi's travel to Pakistan and Nepal, vowing to make details public by September.

In another cryptic post, the Chief Minister asked whether a “Congress MP” had stayed in Pakistan for 15 consecutive days and questioned if his wife receives a salary from a Pakistani NGO.

The escalating exchange reflects deepening political tensions as both sides brace for an intense battle of narratives ahead of the next election cycle.