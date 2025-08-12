700 Goa police recruits complete training at Assam’s Lachit Borphukan Academy

Seven hundred recruits of the Goa Police have completed their 43-week basic training at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy (LBPA) in Assam’s Golaghat district, marking a milestone in inter-state police cooperation.

The recruits, who arrived at the academy on October 4 last year, underwent rigorous training in physical fitness, mental resilience, field tactics, and weapon handling. They have been inducted into the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Indian Reserve Battalions.

The passing out parade on Tuesday was attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Sarma hailed the occasion as historic, noting that it brought together state police forces from Assam, Manipur, and Goa for simultaneous training, fostering camaraderie and professional exchange.



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The ceremony featured an oath-taking session, a ceremonial march past, prize distribution, and a special demonstration by the ‘Panthers on Wheels’ unit.

The LBPA, which is being developed into one of India’s premier police training centres, saw its first phase inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in March this year. The foundation stone for the next phase was also laid during that visit.