Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asserted that as many as 8756 former militants have been rehabilitated under the Swavalamban scheme in the last two years.

This initiative aims to integrate individuals who were previously involved in militant activities back into society.

"Under the surrender-cum- rehabilitation policy & Swavalamban scheme they received skill development training and are now leading a dignified life", said Himanta Biswa Sarma.



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Breaking the tally, till now 4203 cadres from NDFB, 1926 Karbi, 1182 Adivasi, 301 NLFB, 88 ADF, 63 NSLA, 28 RNLF, 29 UPRF, 124 ULFA (I), 127 UGPO, 74 TLA, 38 KNLA, 11 DNLA and 181 under Memorandum of Settlement (MoS), 164 NLFB (Bodo) 184 among others.

It is to be mentioned here that in 2019, the Assam government launched a scheme for former militants.

The Swabalamban scheme was conceived by the state government to provide a means of livelihood to the members of militant outfits who decided to come back to mainstream society so that they could live a life of dignity.