A youth from Gourisagar, Assam, has been detained by police for allegedly threatening Cabinet Minister Atul Bora with death. The arrest follows a directive from Assam's DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh to the CID to initiate legal proceedings regarding a death threat against Bora, which was posted in a social media comment section.

The CID, upon investigation, traced the user behind the social media account that posted the threat. The user claimed to have planted an explosive in the minister's quarters under the direction of the banned militant group United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Nip Pratim Baruah from Bamun Moran Gaon village, was apprehended following a raid. The threat against Bora was first seen on Tuesday (November 14) in a Facebook post's comment section, where a user claimed a bomb had been planted in Bora's quarters by ULFA-I.

An online threat made to Assam cabinet minister Atul Bora has resulted in the initiation of criminal proceedings. The user identified as 'Pranash Shandilya' made the threat, which was deemed unacceptable by Assam DGP GP Singh. Singh stated that such threats against elected representatives undermine the democratic polity. The CID has been instructed to take lawful action against Shandilya.

Atul Bora, who heads the regional political party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam, holds key portfolios including agriculture, animal husbandry and veterinary, implementation of Assam Accord, and border protection and development in the state government.

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