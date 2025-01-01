Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a significant achievement in the state's transport sector, stating that around 90 per cent of the "middlemen nexus" within the Assam Transport Corporation has been dismantled.



Highlighting the transformative impact of digitalization, Sarma revealed that Assam now holds the top position in the country for achieving complete digitalization of its transport system.



The digital framework enables task allocation and issue resolution through a randomized process, effectively curbing the dependency on intermediaries.



"While we have not entirely eradicated the middlemen's network, we have successfully reduced it by approximately 90%," the Chief Minister emphasized, showcasing the state’s commitment to transparency and efficiency in governance.



"Under PM e-Bus Sewa, 100 more buses will be added by 2025, said CM Sarma while also adding, "Diesel buses will be phased out by 2026, and the buses will be shifted to profitable routes like Guwahati to Nagaon or Nalbari etc transforming Guwahati into a green corridor"









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